Don't underestimate the card
James Gaboardi sits in his room in his nursing home with his granddaughter Meghan Henriques-Parker looking at the cards that have been sent to him from across the country, in Bethel, Conn. James Gaboardi sits in his room in his nursing home with his granddaughter Meghan Henriques-Parker looking at the cards that have been sent to him from across the country, in Bethel, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC