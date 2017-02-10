Danbury Teen Charged With Sex Assault...

Danbury Teen Charged With Sex Assault, Risk Of Injury Of Minor

A 19-year-old Danbury man was arrested Friday on multiple charges of being involved in a sexual relationship with an underaged girl, police said. Gabriel Ordonez was taken into custody by detectives from Danbury Police Department's Special Victims Unit without incident on an arrest warrant issued by Danbury Superior Court.

