Danbury students take anti-violence pledge during call-to-action
Elementary school students participating in the Sandy Hook Promise anti-violence campaign known as 'Start With Hello" sang, watched a video and gave testimonials about acts of kindness during an assembly this week. Students at Shelter Rock School started their call to action week on Monday, expressing their commitment to acts of kindness, the golden rule and befriending peers who are alone, according to a release.
