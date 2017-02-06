Danbury Sees Progress In Fight To End Chronic Homelessness In City

Danbury has made great strides towards ending chronic homelessness since the city began its collaboration with the Danbury Housing Partnership, according to Mayor Mark Boughton. The city of Danbury and the Danbury Housing Partnership, comprised of over 30 nonprofits, government agencies, advocates, and business and church representatives, partnered for the "Plan to End Chronic Homelessness" in 2014.

