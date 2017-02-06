Danbury Sees Progress In Fight To End Chronic Homelessness In City
Danbury has made great strides towards ending chronic homelessness since the city began its collaboration with the Danbury Housing Partnership, according to Mayor Mark Boughton. The city of Danbury and the Danbury Housing Partnership, comprised of over 30 nonprofits, government agencies, advocates, and business and church representatives, partnered for the "Plan to End Chronic Homelessness" in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC