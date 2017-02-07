Danbury Mayor Is Latest To Explore Gubernatorial Run

One thing Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton has learned in two prior runs for governor: You can't begin too soon to start raising the $250,000 in individual contributions of no more than $100 to qualify for public financing of about $6.5 million. Boughton, who failed in 2010 and 2014 to hit $250,000, has created an exploratory committee and launched a fundraising web site: the Connecticut Comeback Committee.

