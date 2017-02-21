Danbury immigrants brace for Trump de...

Danbury immigrants brace for Trump deportation push

Gabby Perez, 17, of Danbury, holds a "Immigrants make America great" sign at a "Day without immigrants" rally at the Danbury City Hall Thursday, February 16, 2017. Gabby Perez, 17, of Danbury, holds a "Immigrants make America great" sign at a "Day without immigrants" rally at the Danbury City Hall Thursday, February 16, 2017.

