Danbury high-speed internet for all plan needs Hartford's OK
Almost everyone is on board with the mayor's vision to bring high-speed internet to every city home for $15 per month. A majority of residents supported the plan in a telephone survey conducted last year, and several vendors are committed to building the fiber-optic network that would bring cheap, high-speed internet to Danbury's 50,000 households.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|In the no looks like
|423
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|5 hr
|Thesimpletruth
|52
|Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ...
|Feb 17
|mountainman
|1
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|ddmu
|32
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC