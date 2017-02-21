Danbury celebrates Marian Anderson birthday with studio open
Danburians are invited to celebrate the birthday of the city's most famous contralto with a tour of her studio at the end of the month. The Danbury Museum and Historical Society will mark the birthday on Feb. 27 of performer and civil rights activist Marian Anderson , who lived in Danbury.
