Danbury Calling: Students Make Contact With Astronauts On Space Station
About Danbury 20 kids ask questions of astronaut Shane Kimbrough on the International Space Station that's orbiting the Earth. There is a large turnout at the Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury to watch the kids participate in the space program.
