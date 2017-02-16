Danbury businesses to close Thursday in support of immigrants
Wilson Hernandez, owner of La Mitad del Mundo Restaurant in Danbury, is closing his restaurant on Thursday, February 16, as part of the planned nation wide strike by Latino immigrant workers to demonstrate what the United States would look like without them. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in Danbury, Conn.
