Danbury a capella group offers singing Valentines

The Mad Hatter Chorus , a nonprofit a capella group that celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is offering singing Valentines this year. From Saturday, Feb. 11, through Valentine's Day on Feb.14, barbershop quartets "will ring doorbells, pop into offices and show up at restaurant tables to sing romantic classics like 'Heart of My Heart' and 'Let me Call you Sweetheart.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.