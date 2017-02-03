Danbury a capella group offers singing Valentines
The Mad Hatter Chorus , a nonprofit a capella group that celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is offering singing Valentines this year. From Saturday, Feb. 11, through Valentine's Day on Feb.14, barbershop quartets "will ring doorbells, pop into offices and show up at restaurant tables to sing romantic classics like 'Heart of My Heart' and 'Let me Call you Sweetheart.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC