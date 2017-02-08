City to turn old rock club into theater
The City of Danbury wants to convert 3 Post Office Street, in Danbury, Conn, formerly used by the business Tuxedo Junction, into a community theatre. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, in Danbury, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC