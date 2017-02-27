Cartus parent company announces revenue, income increases
Realogy Holdings, the parent company of Danbury-based Cartus, reported a 2 percent increase in revenue and a 16 percent increase in income for 2016 as it announced financial results. Revenue was $5.81 billion in 2016 on the strength of organic growth and acquisitions on the part of Title Resource Group, which is also owned by Realogy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study shows value of undocumented immigrants
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|13
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Feb 23
|Hey
|424
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|Community Disorga...
|9
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Feb 22
|Libhater
|58
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|33
|Berthel announces for Kane's now-vacant Senate ...
|Feb 17
|mountainman
|1
|ICE Coming To Danbury
|Feb 12
|FedUpCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC