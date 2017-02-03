Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of love songs and out-of-love songs featuring the music of R&B legend Sam Cooke, Carla's father, at the Palace Danbury on Saturday, Feb. 11. Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of love songs and out-of-love songs featuring the music of R&B legend Sam Cooke, Carla's father, at the Palace Danbury on Saturday, Feb. 11. Jeff Pitchell joins Carla Cooke to feature the music of her father, R&B legend Sam Cooke, at Danbury Palace It was the the late 1950s when Sam Cooke started his climb to the top of the Billboard charts with such hits as "Twistin' the Night Away," " We're Having a Party" and "You Send Me" - the latter knocked Elvis Presley 's "Jailhouse Rock" from the No.

