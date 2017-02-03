Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of...
Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of love songs and out-of-love songs featuring the music of R&B legend Sam Cooke, Carla's father, at the Palace Danbury on Saturday, Feb. 11. Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of love songs and out-of-love songs featuring the music of R&B legend Sam Cooke, Carla's father, at the Palace Danbury on Saturday, Feb. 11. Jeff Pitchell joins Carla Cooke to feature the music of her father, R&B legend Sam Cooke, at Danbury Palace It was the the late 1950s when Sam Cooke started his climb to the top of the Billboard charts with such hits as "Twistin' the Night Away," " We're Having a Party" and "You Send Me" - the latter knocked Elvis Presley 's "Jailhouse Rock" from the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 30
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC