Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and t...

Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of love songs and out-of-love songs featuring the music of R&B legend Sam Cooke, Carla's father, at the Palace Danbury on Saturday, Feb. 11. Carla Cooke joins Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood for a night of love songs and out-of-love songs featuring the music of R&B legend Sam Cooke, Carla's father, at the Palace Danbury on Saturday, Feb. 11. Jeff Pitchell joins Carla Cooke to feature the music of her father, R&B legend Sam Cooke, at Danbury Palace It was the the late 1950s when Sam Cooke started his climb to the top of the Billboard charts with such hits as "Twistin' the Night Away," " We're Having a Party" and "You Send Me" - the latter knocked Elvis Presley 's "Jailhouse Rock" from the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Thu Chuck e pedo 30
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Jan 30 Big Bubbba 35
News Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10) Jan 30 Big Bubba 12
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Does she 422
News Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08) Jan 24 Melissa 56
does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15) Jan 18 bell 3
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 18 thegenuinephyllis 10
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC