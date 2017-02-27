Bill would impose $125 fees for FOIC complaints
First-term state Rep. Adam Dunsby is tired of what he says are frivolous complaints over the release of public documents under Connecticut's Freedom of Information Act. So he's introduced legislation that would force $125 fees on the second and subsequent complaints someone makes annually to the state Freedom of Information Commission .
