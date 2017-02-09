Bid to regulate - sober houses' moves forward
Legislation that would regulate "sober houses" - mostly unregulated apartment buildings that are rented out to people who are recovering from heroin addiction - is moving forward in Connecticut's General Assembly in the wake of several overdose deaths. Sober houses are intended to help addicts transition back into the community after going to rehab.
