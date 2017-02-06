Apple Retail Update: Danbury Store Closes for Next-Generation Redesign, Dubai to Get Second Store
Apple recently announced that its Danbury Fair Mall store in Danbury, Connecticut has temporarily closed, presumably to become one of the company's latest retail locations to be updated with a next-generation design. A temporary store has opened directly behind the existing store during the renovations.
