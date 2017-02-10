After snow, some school delays, slick roads
At 5 a.m., temperatures were in the upper 20s and low 30s across southwest Connecticut with Oxford at 27, Bridgeport at 29, Danbury at 32, Temperatures should remain in the middle and upper 20s across theinterior and lower 30s closer to the coast. Use caution iftraveling overnight or during the early morning hours as anyuntreated road surface may be icy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Big Bubbba
|35
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Big Bubba
|12
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC