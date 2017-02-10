After snow, some school delays, slick roads

At 5 a.m., temperatures were in the upper 20s and low 30s across southwest Connecticut with Oxford at 27, Bridgeport at 29, Danbury at 32, Temperatures should remain in the middle and upper 20s across theinterior and lower 30s closer to the coast. Use caution iftraveling overnight or during the early morning hours as anyuntreated road surface may be icy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.