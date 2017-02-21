500 Danbury High Students Stage Walkout Over End Of Trump Harassment Case

About 500 Danbury High students staged a peaceful walkout Thursday, with kids streaming out of classes at about 9:30 a.m. in protest of a decision not to press charges against a Trump supporter who harassed minority students at the end of the school day on Inauguration Day. The Danbury Police Department dispatched several officers to Danbury High for the protest, which it called "non-eventful."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.