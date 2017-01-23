Young, Rising Politician From Danbury Really Knows The Neighborhood
Michael Ferguson, a Danbury Republican, represents the 138th District in the State House. Ferguson, 25, is a long-time resident of the district and won the seat in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC