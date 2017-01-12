Young adults struggle to move away from home
With its high cost of living and proximity to New York City, young people across southwestern Connecticut say they're feeling the economic pressures prompting them to live with their parents. Many say they have plans to cut out on their own, but the future is uncertain.
