Young adults struggle to move away fr...

Young adults struggle to move away from home

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

With its high cost of living and proximity to New York City, young people across southwestern Connecticut say they're feeling the economic pressures prompting them to live with their parents. Many say they have plans to cut out on their own, but the future is uncertain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday Sat Kompromat 2
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Jan 10 llb 1
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Jan 8 Dryrot 7
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08) Jan 1 Community Disorga... 23
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Dec 20 What what 421
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC