Women are back at federal prison in Danbury
Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn. Following an outcry over the plan to move female prisoners from the only federal women's lockup in the Northeast, the Bureau of Prisons is now considering keeping some female prisoners housed at the Federal Corrections Institute in Danbury, officials said.
