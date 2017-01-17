Webster Bank To Close Three Connecticut Branches
Webster Bank announced Tuesday it will close branches in Manchester, Wethersfield and Danbury this spring as it continues to evaluate branch use as customers increasingly move to electronic banking for routine transactions.
