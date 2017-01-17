Webster Bank closing Danbury branch

The Webster Bank at 105 Mill Plain Road in Danbury will be closing on April 10. Webster said part of the reason behind the closing is the increase in online banking and a subsquent drop in teller transactions. The Webster Bank at 105 Mill Plain Road in Danbury will be closing on April 10. Webster said part of the reason behind the closing is the increase in online banking and a subsquent drop in teller transactions.

