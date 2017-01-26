United Way of Western Connecticut Announces Multiple Opportunities...
With tax season upon us, United Way of Western Connecticut is calling attention to programs that are up and running to help Western Connecticut residents file their income taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and My FreeTaxes.com. These programs will help residents, particularly those with incomes less than $64,000, file their taxes properly and receive refunds and credits they are due.
