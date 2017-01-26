Undocumented students push for right to financial aid
Undocumented students from throughout the state on Thursday morning descended on the Capitol to push for the right to obtain the same kind of financial aid available to other students. Foer the fourth year in a row the students rallied, first during a morning news conference, then demonstrated outside the Capitol.
