Trump's executive orders on immigration met with caution,
Mayor Mark Boughton reacted cautiously Wednesday to President Trump's coming executive order reinstating the Secure Communities program, which gives local law enforcement greater powers in enforcing immigration laws. Danbury participated in the program, which included creating a partnership between local and federal authorities to identify undocumented immigrants, from 2010 until it was halted by the Obama administration in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC