The Vascular Experts has opened a location in Danbury, Conn., at 7 Germantown Road.
The Vascular Experts, a group of board-certified vascular surgeons, has opened a new office in Danbury, its seventh location in the state. The group treats vascular disorders such as blocked leg arteries, vein disease, deep vein thrombosis, aortic aneurysms and carotid stenosis.
