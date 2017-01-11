The Vascular Experts has opened a loc...

The Vascular Experts has opened a location in Danbury, Conn., at 7 Germantown Road.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

The Vascular Experts, a group of board-certified vascular surgeons, has opened a new office in Danbury, its seventh location in the state. The group treats vascular disorders such as blocked leg arteries, vein disease, deep vein thrombosis, aortic aneurysms and carotid stenosis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Tue llb 1
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Jan 8 Dryrot 7
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08) Jan 1 Community Disorga... 23
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Dec 20 What what 421
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Dec 20 USA 36
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC