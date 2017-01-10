Teresa Giudice Throws Lavish Purple T...

Teresa Giudice Throws Lavish Purple Themed Sweet Sixteen Party For Daughter Gia - Pics

17 hrs ago

Say what you will about Teresa Giudice, but one thing's for sure, girlfriend knows how to throw a party! The 'RHONJ' star splashed out on a lavish sweet sixteen party for look-a-like daughter, Gia, and there was no expense spared. HollywoodLife.com has the photos Gia Giudice has gone and got herself all grown-up and gorgeous! The reality TV teen just turned 16, and mom Teresa Giudice threw her oldest daughter a lavish purple-themed party on Jan. 8, to mark the special occasion.

