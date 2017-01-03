Superintendent of Stamford Public Sch...

Superintendent of Stamford Public Schools Earl Kim

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

As the school district prepares to present its 2017-18 spending plan to the city this winter, it now faces a six-digit cut to its current budget. Superintendent of Schools Earl Kim said he's working with Mayor David Martin to decide how the $250,000 the state slashed from Stamford Public Schools last week will affect the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 55 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... 17 hr BPT 3
Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08) Jan 1 Community Disorga... 23
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Dec 20 What what 421
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Dec 20 USA 36
News Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban... Dec 18 Solarman 1
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Dec 17 Big Bubba 33
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC