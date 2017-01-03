State Police Report 6 Fatalities, Thousands Of Violations During Holidays
Connecticut State Police were busy over the two holiday weekends, investigating a number of fatal crashes and handing out thousands of tickets for drunken driving, speeding and other violations. The enforcement operation from Dec. 22 to Monday, Jan. 2 included having sobriety checkpoints in place to deter drinking and driving.
