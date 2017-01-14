Snow Brings Spinouts In Southern Part...

Snow Brings Spinouts In Southern Part Of State

Evening snowfall in the southern part of the state Saturday evening caused numerous spin-outs and accidents but there were no reports of serious injuries, police said. "We've had multiple spinouts along Interstate 84 from Exit 4 in Danbury to Exit 18 in Waterbury," a trooper in the Southbury barracks said just before 9 p.m. The Bethany barracks reported the same in the south central communities they patrol.

