Snow Brings Spinouts In Southern Part Of State
Evening snowfall in the southern part of the state Saturday evening caused numerous spin-outs and accidents but there were no reports of serious injuries, police said. "We've had multiple spinouts along Interstate 84 from Exit 4 in Danbury to Exit 18 in Waterbury," a trooper in the Southbury barracks said just before 9 p.m. The Bethany barracks reported the same in the south central communities they patrol.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|9 hr
|Kompromat
|2
|indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing
|Jan 10
|llb
|1
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 8
|Dryrot
|7
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
