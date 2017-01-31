Snow Blankets Wilton, Makes For A Messy Commute
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday as steady but light snow continued to fall across Fairfield County and all of Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. It's just enough snow to cause slippery conditions on roads and highways across the region.
