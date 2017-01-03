Slick road conditions possible

Danbury and Oxford airports hit a low of 1 degree, Bridgeport and White Plains airport, near Greenwich, both had a low of 14 degrees. Later Tuesday, some mixed precipition could make roads slick, especially in colder, inland areas.

