Sleet forces road, school closures in Danbury area
Area schools are closed Tuesday as the city digs out of nearly two inches of sleet that fell during the overnight hours. City schools as well as schools in Bethel, Brookfield, Ridgefield, New Fairfield, Newtown, New Milford and Redding as crews begin the job of digging out from under the ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
|indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing
|Jan 10
|llb
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC