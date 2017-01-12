SEEN: Wedding Steps Bridal Show Extravaganza 2017
Wedding Steps held a Bridal Show Extravaganza in Danbury on January 15, 2017. Brides and grooms explored vendors for photography, videography, transportation, bridal fashions, invitations, jewelry, travel and more.
