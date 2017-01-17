Ridgefield's Ben Smart, left, and Danbury's Max Lynch wrestle in the 106 pound class during the high school wrestling match between Ridgefield and Danbury high schools, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Danbury High School, in Danbury, Conn. less Ridgefield's Ben Smart, left, and Danbury's Max Lynch wrestle in the 106 pound class during the high school wrestling match between Ridgefield and Danbury high schools, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at ... more Ridgefield's Chris D'Entrone and Danbury's Montez Osbey, right, wrestle in the 195 pound class during the high school wrestling match between Ridgefield and Danbury high schools, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Danbury High School, in Danbury, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.