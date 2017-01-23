Proposal calls to combine Stamford Ca...

Proposal calls to combine Stamford Catholic schools

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The Bridgeport Diocese's 16-month study of under-enrolled and financially struggling Catholic elementary schools is expected to bring changes in as soon as a few weeks. A preliminary proposal calls for Stamford's four elementary and middle Catholic school s to be combined into one pre-K to eighth-grade flagship school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15) Jan 18 bell 3
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 18 thegenuinephyllis 10
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Jan 17 Big Bubba 8
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Jan 17 Big Bubba 34
News Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday Jan 14 Kompromat 2
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Jan 10 llb 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at January 23 at 4:11PM EST

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC