Professor to research effects of dancing on PTSD in veterans

A Western Connecticut State University professor is researching the impact Kentucky barn dancing has in treating veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. Psychology professor Robin Gustafson taught a student a year ago who was interested in helping veterans with PTSD.

