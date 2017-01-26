Police logs - Jan. 28, 2017
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Robert G. Macarthur, 28, of 115 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, restricted turn and traveling unreasonably fast. Jamison A. Moore, 38, of 580 River Road, Lisbon, was charged Thursday with credit card theft, fraudulent use of an automated teller machine and sixth-degree larceny.
