Police logs - Jan. 28, 2017

Robert G. Macarthur, 28, of 115 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, restricted turn and traveling unreasonably fast. Jamison A. Moore, 38, of 580 River Road, Lisbon, was charged Thursday with credit card theft, fraudulent use of an automated teller machine and sixth-degree larceny.

