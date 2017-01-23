Police Investigate After Man With Trump Sign Yells At Danbury High Students

Danbury police confirmed they are investigating after a man holding a Trump sign shouted obscenities at students coming out of Danbury High School on Friday afternoon. A video was posted on Twitter of the man, who carried a Trump sign over his head and yelled, "You'll be out of the country you [expletive] illegals," as he points at passing students in the parking lot at the school.

