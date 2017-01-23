Police Investigate After Man With Tru...

Police Investigate After Man With Trump Sign Yells At Danbury High Students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Danbury police confirmed they are investigating after a man holding a Trump sign shouted obscenities at students coming out of Danbury High School on Friday afternoon. A video was posted on Twitter of the man, who carried a Trump sign over his head and yelled, "You'll be out of the country you [expletive] illegals," as he points at passing students in the parking lot at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15) Jan 18 bell 3
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 18 thegenuinephyllis 10
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Jan 17 Big Bubba 8
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Jan 17 Big Bubba 34
News Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday Jan 14 Kompromat 2
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Jan 10 llb 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at January 23 at 4:11PM EST

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC