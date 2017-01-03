Owner Of Danbury Restaurant Got His Start As Busboy At Pizza Place
At the age of 16, Tony Ramadani, owner of the new Red Rooster Pub in Newtown, came the U.S. from Albania and took a job as a busboy in a Trumbull pizza place. Little did he know that he would work his way up the ladder to eventually become the owner of over 15 restaurants.
