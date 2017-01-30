None of Danbury's Catholic schools will close
The Bishop of Bridgeport brought news every parent of a parochial school student wanted to hear Monday: None of the city's struggling Catholic school s will close. "If you have come here expecting to hear bad news, I have no bad news to share with you," Bishop Frank Caggiano told a clapping crowd of 150 Catholic school parents and their children at St. Peter Church in downtown Danbury.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Does she
|422
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 24
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
