New Milford artist, curator carries her craft with a passion
Lacee Yurtoglu, of New Milford, is the new curator for @287 Gallery and the Accessible Art Project run by the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut in Danbury. She's also a fine artist, whose illustrations have been exhibited in spaces throughout the greater Danbury area.
