New Blog Highlights County's Fun Side In 'Unlocking Fairfield'

"Unlocking Fairfield" by Beverley Canepari and Lora Karam, who have run "Unlocking Litchfield" since 2015, have expanded to the area with what they call their "sassy and sophisticated site" featuring businesses and people in the area along with celebrity interviews, "At Home With" segments, getaways, and more. Canepari is the writer, crafting into words the duo's experiences at various locations while Karam takes the photos.

