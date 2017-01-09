Naugatuck man charged with workera s compensation fraud
A Naugatuck man was arrested today and charged with illegally collecting workers' compensation benefits while doing the same type of work that he was supposedly rendered unable to do by a work-related injury at his previous job, according to the Connecticut's Kyle Fontaine, a 29-year-old, was arrested by Inspectors from the Workers' Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney on a warrant charging him with one count of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Fontaine collected more than $10,000 in workers' compensation as a result of an injury he reported suffering in July 2014 while working as an oil change technician in Danbury.
