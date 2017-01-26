Mobile food pantry provides for working poor in Danbury area
Shaila Begglo, 7, of Danbury, helps pass out food Wednesday evening, January 25, 2017. The United Way of Greater Danbury partners with the Connecticut Food Bank to bring a mobile food pantry to the Walnut Hill Community Church parking lot in Bethel Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC