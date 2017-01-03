Mill Ridge School In Danbury Closed T...

Mill Ridge School In Danbury Closed Tuesday Due to Pipe Break

17 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Mill Ridge Primary School in Danbury is closed Tuesday due to a pipe break inside the school that took place over the holiday weekend. In a recent phone conversation, Joe Martino, the director of finance for the school district, said the break has since been fixed and the school will reopen Wednesday morning as scheduled.

