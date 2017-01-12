Mayor wants to consolidate homeless s...

Mayor wants to consolidate homeless shelters

City officials are hoping to create a downtown community services center that will include a shelter for the homeless and space for the organizations that serve them. It could either settle or stoke recent controversy over the city's approach to the Dorothy Day shelter on Spring Street.

