Light bulb swap offered to Danburians on Saturday
Residents may trade in a limited number of light bulbs for long-lasting LED bulbs during a giveaway on Saturday planned by Eversource, according to a release. The offer, good to Danburians with identification, allows residents to trade up to five incandescent bulbs for LED bulbs, which can last 25 times longer than conventional bulbs.
